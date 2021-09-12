Vega Protocol (VEGA) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.56 or 0.00046968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $35.03 million and $11.27 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,424 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

