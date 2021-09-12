Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0185

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Veil has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $362.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 35.8% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

