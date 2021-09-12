Velas Price Up 40.8% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Velas has traded up 40.8% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $288.63 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

