Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $280.23 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $280.23 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000443 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

