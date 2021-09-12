Veles Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market cap of $70,476.88 and approximately $79.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,227.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.14 or 0.07389643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.07 or 0.00398138 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.60 or 0.01409763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00126253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00554392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.33 or 0.00478309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00340558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,173 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.