Venus Price Tops $34.19 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for about $34.19 or 0.00075678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $380.12 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Venus has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.90 or 0.99999660 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00072996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001293 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,116,332 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.