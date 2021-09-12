Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Hits $0.0015

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $312,291.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00062593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.00154200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

