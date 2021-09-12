Verdad Advisers LP Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404,000 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services comprises about 4.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

