Verdad Advisers LP Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 86.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 4.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

