Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Verdad Advisers LP reduced its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,120 shares during the period. Daseke accounts for approximately 5.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.64% of Daseke worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $3,799,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 321,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

DSKE stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $542.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 2.18. Daseke, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.