Verdad Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Verdad Advisers LP trimmed its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,395 shares during the quarter. The Aaron’s makes up approximately 2.5% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of The Aaron’s worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 42.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

