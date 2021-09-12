Verdad Advisers LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Sterling Construction makes up approximately 2.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.
Sterling Construction Profile
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
