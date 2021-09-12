Verdad Advisers LP Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Sterling Construction makes up approximately 2.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Sterling Construction at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Dill bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

