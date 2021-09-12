Verdad Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. Precision Drilling makes up approximately 8.2% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 0.75% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.99 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Shares of PDS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.72. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $442.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.19.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

