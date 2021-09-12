Verdad Advisers LP Purchases 139,293 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,293 shares during the quarter. Salem Media Group makes up 4.1% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Verdad Advisers LP owned approximately 3.08% of Salem Media Group worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 139,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.94 on Friday. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

