Verdad Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,400 shares during the quarter. Commercial Metals accounts for 4.4% of Verdad Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,119,000 after buying an additional 154,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.