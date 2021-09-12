Verdad Advisers LP Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Verdad Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302,000 shares during the quarter. WestRock comprises 2.6% of Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in WestRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WRK opened at $51.87 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.