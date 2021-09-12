Verdad Advisers LP Trims Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Verdad Advisers LP lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies comprises approximately 6.8% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

