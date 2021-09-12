VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.26% of VEREIT worth $133,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $130,352,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,953,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VER shares. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

