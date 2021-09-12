VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $500.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $500.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,897.02 or 1.00095598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00073399 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,137,717 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

