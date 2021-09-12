Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $872 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.87 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.
Shares of VRNT stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.
In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
