Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,547,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,474,165,000 after buying an additional 131,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after buying an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.