Verso (VSO) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Verso has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $497,931.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00073854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00128791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00181458 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,229.93 or 1.00296810 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,298.33 or 0.07314009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.91 or 0.00940006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

