VerusCoin Price Down 8.4% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002358 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.68 million and approximately $12,008.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00129329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00181437 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,510.33 or 1.00367796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.87 or 0.07299544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.75 or 0.00943346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,239,373 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

