Vesper (VSP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $501,417.00

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $49.01 million and approximately $501,417.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00021502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00079229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00180502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,027.21 or 1.00095383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.44 or 0.07262289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.97 or 0.00952445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,956,759 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.