Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.61 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 12th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $45,884.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00398046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

