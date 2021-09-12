ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 92.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,045 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

