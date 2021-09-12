Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Viant Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 111,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,833. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.71. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $826.77 million and a PE ratio of 0.66.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

