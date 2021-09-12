VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $3,502.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00063439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00157427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014251 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044405 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars.

