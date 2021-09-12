Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,315 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 113,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen acquired 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRBK opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

