Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,564 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,205,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. cut their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

