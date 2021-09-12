Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,459 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,934,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

