Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of HomeStreet worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $37.73 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $784.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

