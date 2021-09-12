Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of EZCORP worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $372.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EZPW shares. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

