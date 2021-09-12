Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,411 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,265,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered American Eagle Outfitters to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

