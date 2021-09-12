Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $44.05 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

