Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of First Foundation worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $3,475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 410.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 132,049 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,780 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

