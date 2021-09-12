Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Rambus worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Rambus stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

