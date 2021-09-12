Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock valued at $304,784. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI opened at $27.60 on Friday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $458.63 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

