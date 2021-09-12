Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 77.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 10.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

X stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.16. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.