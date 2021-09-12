Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Funko worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Funko by 39.1% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 434,665 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 181,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,493 shares of company stock worth $25,815,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of FNKO opened at $18.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.23. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.77 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

