Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $513,280. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

