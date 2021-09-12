Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 603,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.