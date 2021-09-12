Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,317 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $293,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

MPAA opened at $18.19 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPAA. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Motorcar Parts of America Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.