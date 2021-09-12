Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,561.84% and a negative return on equity of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

