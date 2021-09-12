Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SiriusPoint worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 27,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $287,535.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

