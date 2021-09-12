Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 105,802 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 105,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Xerox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

XRX stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.79. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.