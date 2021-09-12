Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,657 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Dorian LPG worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 32.71%.

LPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

