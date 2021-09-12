Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,264 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc stock opened at $128.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $135.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

