Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,668 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $3,539,624.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

