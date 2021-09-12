Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,265 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,463,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 209,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,777,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 418,204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

DRNA opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,999 shares of company stock worth $3,777,236. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRNA. Citigroup downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

